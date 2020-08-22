IB staffer murder: Muslims turned violent on Hussain’s provocation observes court

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 22: While summoning former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain and nine others in connection with the murder of Intelligence Bureau staffer, Ankit Sharma, a Delhi court observed that prima facie Hussain had provoked and instigated people to promote enmity between Hindus and Muslims.

The court said that he had instigated the people by claiming that the Hindus had killed a number of Muslims and they should not let them go scot free, the court also observed while issuing the summons.

The judge said "on his provocation/ instigation, the Muslims turned violent on February 24 and February 25 and started burning shops and pelting stones and petrol bombs houses belonging to Hindus situated in that locality....The uncontrolled mob turned into rioters and in process of rioting caught hold of Ankit Sharma and dragged him to Chand Bagh Pulia and attacked him using sharp and blunt objects/ weapons in a brutal manner and threw his body in the drain."

Fresh chargesheets against Tahir Hussain, who instigated killing of IB staffer

"Circumstances indicated that the riot took place in a planned manner resulted from a well hatched conspiracy and it was abetted by the leader of the mob, accused Tahir Hussain."

Hussain had facilitated the rooftop of his house and provided logistic support to the rioters. Hussain was leading the mob and there is enough evidence to take cognisance against him and others, the court observed. Hussain and others have been charged by the police for murder, rioting and robbery.