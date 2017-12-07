IB declares alert in India as US decides to recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital

The Intelligence Bureau has issued an alert following the announcement by US President Donald Trump in which he said that time had come to recogise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

While on one hand, jihadi groups have threatened a bloodbath, the IB has said that security must be upped in India as well especially around the Israel embassy and areas that have Israeli tourists.

There have been several plots busted in India where Israelis have been the target. A general alert has been issued says the IB as some element may look to make this a rallying point.

It was only recently that the National Investigation Agency busted a plot in which jihadi elements were looking to target Israeli tourists in Himachal Pradesh. Several plots relating to the ISIS too were busted recently where the operatives specifically spoke about targeting Israelis. During the 26/11 attack, the Lashkar-e-Tayiba targeted the Chabad House which housed Israelis.

Read | As Trump recognises Jerusalem as Israel's capital, ISIS threatens bloodbath

Although the threat perception is not very high for now, officials say that the US announcement and the growing proximity between India and Israel could be used as a rallying point by terror groups.

OneIndia News