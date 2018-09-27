  • search

IAF vice chief SB Deo shoots in thigh accidentally

By PTI
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Sep 26: The vice chief of Indian Air Force (IAF), Air Marshal S B Deo, is understood to have accidentally shot himself in his thigh, sources said Wednesday.

    IAF vice chief SB Deo. PTI file photo
    IAF vice chief SB Deo. PTI file photo

    They said he was rushed to a military hospital in Delhi where he underwent a surgery. His condition is stable.

    Also Read: Delhi: Death toll in Ashok Vihar Phase 3 building collapse rises to 6

    However, there was no official comment on the incident from the IAF. He had taken over as vice chief of the Air Staff in January, 2017.

    Also Read: Judge, IAS officer? Man arrested for faking it

    Air Marshal Deo, who was commissioned as a fighter pilot in the IAF on June 15, 1979, is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy and the Defence Services Staff College, Wellington.

    PTI 

    Read more about:

    indian air force new delhi

    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue