An Indian Air Force's trainer aircraft crashed in Telangana's Keesara region on Thursday. No casualties or injuries have been reported so far.

"At 1145 hrs a Kiran aircraft which left from Hyderabad's Hakimpet Air Force Station a for routine training mission, crashed. Pilot is safe," ANI quoted an IAF statement.

On July 6, an Indian Air Force (IAF) MIG-23 aircraft has crashed in Rajasthan's Jodhpur. Both pilots ejected safely before the aircraft went down in the Balesar area.

On July 4, an Air Force chopper, Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) involved in flood rescue, went missing in a deep ravine in Arunachal Pradesh.

In May, two pilots died after a Sukhoi-30 fighter jet crashed near the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border.

OneIndia News