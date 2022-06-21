IAF Agneepath Recruitment 2022: Fresh notification out, check details here

Fact Check: Did the Indian Army refuse to lathi-charge those protesting against Agnipath

New Delhi, June 21: Indian Air Force has issued a notification for IAF Agneepath Recruitment 2022, which will begin on June 24, 2022. Aspirants are advised to visit the official website to know eligibility and other important dates.

As per the notification, online registration will commence at 10 am on 24 June 2022 and will close at 5 pm on 05 July 2022. Only online registered applications shall be accepted. For registration log on to https://agnipathvayu.cdac.in

Examination Fee: Examination fee of Rs.250/- is to be paid by the candidate while registering for the online examination. The payment can be made by using Debit Cards/ Credit Cards/Internet Banking through payment gateway. The examination fee can also be paid by Challan payment at any Axis Bank Branch.

Cpvid instructions: Given the risk of COVID-19, candidates are advised to follow all instructions/guidelines issued by Central/State Governments from time to time.

At the entrance, any candidate showing symptoms of Influenza-Like Illness (ILI), will not be allowed for the test considering the safety of other persons.

Eligibility criteria

Indian Air Force invites online applications from unmarried male Indian citizens (citizens of Nepal are also eligible) for the selection test from 24 July 2022 onwards to join as an AGNIVEER VAYU.

Date of Birth: Candidate born between 29 December 1999 and 29 June 2005 (both days inclusive) are eligible to apply.

In case, a candidate clears all the stages of the Selection Procedure, then the upper age limit as on date of enrolment is 23 years.

Educational Qualification

Science Subjects Candidates should have passed Intermediate/10+2/ Equivalent examination with Mathematics, Physics and English from an Education Board listed as COBSE member with minimum 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English.

Passed Three years Diploma Course in Engineering (Mechanical/ Electrical/ Electronics/ Automobile/ Computer Science/ Instrumentation Technology/ Information Technology) from a Government recognized Polytechnic institute with 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English in diploma course (or in Intermediate/Matriculation, if English is not a subject in Diploma Course).

Passed Two years Vocational Course with non-vocational subject viz. Physics and Maths from State Education Boards/Councils which are listed in COBSE with 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English in vocational course (or in Intermediate/ Matriculation, if English is not a subject in Vocational Course).

Other Than Science Subjects Passed Intermediate / 10+2 / Equivalent Examination in any subject approved by Central / State Education Boards listed as COBSE member with minimum 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English.

Passed two years vocational course from Education Boards listed as COBSE member with minimum 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English in vocational course or in Intermediate/Matriculation if English is not a subject in Vocational Course.

