'I2U2' established a positive agenda: PM Modi

    New Delhi, July 14: Four-nation grouping 'I2U2' has established a positive agenda and its framework is a good model for practical cooperation in the face of increasing global uncertainties, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday at the first virtual summit of the coalition.

    File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    " I2U2" has set a positive agenda right from today's first summit. We have identified Joint Projects in many areas, and have also prepared a roadmap to move forward in them," PM Modi said.

    "Under the " I2U2" framework, we have agreed to increase joint investment in six key areas of water, energy, transport, space, health and food security. It is clear that the vision and agenda of "I2U2" is progressive and practical," he added.

    "By mobilizing the mutual strengths of our countries - Capital, Expertise and Markets - we can accelerate our agenda, and contribute significantly to the global economy. Our cooperative framework is also a good model for practical cooperation in the face of increasing global uncertainties," he further said.

    "I am confident that with " I2U2", we will make significant contributions to energy security, food security and economic growth on a global scale," the prime minister said.

    With US President Joe Biden, Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid and UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan listening, PM Modi said the grouping would make an important contribution in areas of energy security, food security and economic growth.

    X