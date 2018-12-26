I will break your head: AIUDF's Badruddin Ajmal abuses journalist

  • search
    Guwahati, Dec 26:  AIUDF chief and MP Maulana Badruddin Ajmal threatened to smash the head of a journalist, who asked him about the prospects of an alliance in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in the state.

    AIUDF chief and MP Maulana Badruddin Ajmal. File photo
    Also, Badruddin Ajmal while addressing a press conference in Assam's Hatsingimari hurled abusive words at the journalist.

    Ajmal lost his temper and said, "Go dogs, for how much money have you been bought by BJP? Go away, I will smash your head. Go register a case against me."

     "How many crore will you give? (abuse)... Is it journalism? People like you are demeaning journalism. This man is against us from earlier on." 

    "He is asking for how much money will I be sold to BJP? His father will be sold. Go from here or else I will break your head. Go and file a case against me...(abuse)... I have my men in court...you will be finished. You have done this earlier also," the leader said.

    (With PTI news)

    Wednesday, December 26, 2018, 23:16 [IST]
