I was jailed for not joining BJP: Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar

Bengaluru, Dec 7: KPCC President DK Shivakumar on Monday accused the BJP of sending him to Tihar Jail for not joining the saffron party.

Responding to a question by senior BJP leader KS Eshwarappa as to why he was jailed, Congress chief DK Shivakumar said, "I was lodged in prison for not supporting you (BJP). I was jailed because people were upset that I didn't join the BJP." He then said that he has records to prove his claims.

The Vokkaliga strongman was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on September 3, 2019 in a money laundering case. He was in Tihar jail for 50 days and was released on October 23 that year after the Delhi High Court granted him bail.

Shivakumar then questioned why the BJP government in the state was unwilling to implement the Mahadayi project. "The BJP is in power in the state as well as at the Centre, then why is the delay," he asked.

"Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai knows everything. He has handled the water resources portfolio. But his Cabinet minister Eshawarappa is talking about change of Chief Minister in the state. He also said that Karnataka is on top of the list in terms of corruption," the KPCC president said.

DK Shivakumar also slammed BS Yediyurappa for his claims that he would finish off the Congress in the state. "Yediyurappa's close aides have been raided, and he is tortured in the party everyday. That is why he is venting all his frustration on Congress. He can't do that against anyone in the BJP," Shivakumar said.

