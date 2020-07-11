I am healthy, don’t worry says Karnataka CM Yediyurappa

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bengaluru, July 11: Karnataka Chief Minister, B S Yediyurappa, who is carrying out duties from home for a few days has said that he is fine.

I am healthy, no one needs to worry, the CM said in a statement. Earlier this week, he had said that he would work from home as a precautionary measure after staff members at his office cum residence tested positive for COVID-19.

No community spread of coronavirus in Karnataka so far: State govt tells Centre

I am going to discharge my duties from home from today for the next few days in view of some of the staff in the office-cum-residence Krishna testing positive for coronavirus, a statement read. Yediyurappa also appealed to the people not to panic. He said he would be giving directions and suggestions online.

It may be recalled that a few days back the CM's residence had been shut for sanitisation after a relative of a police constable posted there was affected with COVID-19. The CM also urged the people to adhere to the guidelines as a precautionary measure to control the spread of the virus.