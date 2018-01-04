Hyderabad woman seeks MEA help to bring her sisters back from Saudi Arabia

A Hyderabad woman on Thursday claimed that two of her sisters, Rehana and Noor, who had gone to Saudi Arabia for employment, are stuck there and being assaulted and tortured.

Narrating her ordeal, the woman further said that the duo was taken to Saudi through an agent on the promise of a beautician job, but was forced to work as domestic help.

Farhana, the sister of Rehana and Noor later appealed External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj to rescue them from clutches of those employer.

While speaking to ANI, Farhana said,''I appeal EAM Sushma Swaraj to rescue them from the clutches of those employers.''

As many as 80,000 Indians stuck abroad due to various reasons have been rescued since the BJP government came to power at the Centre in 2014.

OneIndia News