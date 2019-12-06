Hyderabad vet rape-murder case: Victim's family thanks police

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Dec 06: In an overnight development in the Hyderabad vet gangrape and murder case, the Telangana Police reportedly killed all the four accused in the crime during an encounter. The encounter took place at Chatanpally near Shadnagar, where the 26-year-old victim's charred body was found. While reconstructing the crime scene, the accused tried to escape the spot. The bodies of the four accused have been taken to Shadnagar government hospital.

"All four men accused in the gang rape and murder of a young veterinarian in Telangana have been killed in an encounter. The accused, identified as Mohammed Arif, Naveen ,Shiva and Chennakeshavulu were killed in police firing at Chatanpally, Shadnagar today in the wee hours, between 3 and 6am.I have reached the spot and further details will be revealed," said Cyberabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar.

Speaking to media, the sister of the Hyderabad vet who was raped and murdered on November 28 said, "I am happy the four accused have been killed in an encounter. This incident will set an example. I thank the police and media for their support." The victim's father, too, thanked Telangana police. "It has been 10 days to the day my daughter died. I express my gratitude towards the police & govt for this. My daughter's soul must be at peace now,'' he said.

Meanwhile, the BJP's Kapil Mishra, a Delhi leader formerly with the Aam Aadmi Party, thanked the Telangana police in a tweet. "This is the way to deal with rapists," he wrote. "Hope police of other states will learn from you."