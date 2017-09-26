Hyderabad Marriage racket case: Four arrested including one 'Qazi'

The Hyderabad police on Tuesday busted a racket of 'contract marriage' of local women and minor girls with men from the Middle East and Gulf countries.

The police have arrested four persons, including one 'Qazi', in this regard, a senior official said. The police made the arrests in an investigation of the incident where a 16-year old girl who was married to an Omani sheikh in May.

A detailed investigation has been initiated to find out more about the racket, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South Zone) V Satyanarayana said.

The Hyderabad police had in the past also busted several contract marriage rackets in the Old City area where such marriages were performed on the basis of fabricated or fake documents.

Qazi are appointed under the Qazi Act 1880. The Government of Andhra Pradesh through its orders in G.O.Ms.No.757, dated 18.8.1990, has permitted Qazi to perform the marriages of Arabs also.

OneIndia News