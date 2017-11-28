Hyderabad: Ivanka Trump reaches Hotel Trident in special vehicle

Ivanka Trump, daughter and advisor to US President Donald Trump, arrived in Hyderabad for the Global Entrepreneurship Summit in the wee hours on Tuesday.
Ivanka Trump directly drove to Hotel Trident in Madhapur in a special vehicle that came from the USA.
The Global Entrepreneurship Summit-2017 will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Ivanka will lead a delegation from her country at the event. Over 1,500 delegates, including entrepreneurs and investors and CEOs of major knowledge-based companies, are expected to attend the summit.
The summit is being hosted for the first time in South East Asia by the Governments of India and the United States.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the event that will be attended by U.S. President Donald Trump's daughter and his advisor Ivanka Trump.
Ivanka Trump at Trident Hotel
Ivanka, 36, has travelled to India before, but this is her maiden trip to the country as a senior presidential advisor. Courtesy: @USAndHyderabad
Ivanka Trump speaking to US Ambassador to India Ken Juster
Accompanied by several top administrations official, a large number of Indian Americans are part of her delegation, which numbers 350 from 38 states.
Courtesy: @USAndHyderabad
Ivanka Trump pose for photo with US Ambassador to India
Ivanka said she aims for this summit to serve as an open and collaborative environment for the exchange of ideas, to broaden networks, and to empower entrepreneurs to take their ideas and passion to the next level.
Courtesy: @USAndHyderabad
Ivanka Trump with Navtej Sarna, India's ambassador to US and US Ambassador
It is "a testament to the strong friendship between our two people and the growing economic and security partnership between our two nations," Ivanka Trump told reporters during a preview of her India visit. Courtesy: @USAmbIndia
(With agency inputs)