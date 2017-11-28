Hyderabad: Ivanka Trump reaches Hotel Trident in special vehicle

Ivanka Trump reaches Hotel Trident in special vehicle | Oneindia News

Ivanka Trump, daughter and advisor to US President Donald Trump, arrived in Hyderabad for the Global Entrepreneurship Summit in the wee hours on Tuesday.

Ivanka Trump directly drove to Hotel Trident in Madhapur in a special vehicle that came from the USA.

The Global Entrepreneurship Summit-2017 will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Ivanka will lead a delegation from her country at the event. Over 1,500 delegates, including entrepreneurs and investors and CEOs of major knowledge-based companies, are expected to attend the summit.

The summit is being hosted for the first time in South East Asia by the Governments of India and the United States.

