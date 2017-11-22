Hyderabad gets ready for Global Entrepreneurship Summit 2017

Pearl city Hyderabad is gearing up for the eighth annual Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES) to be held on 28-30 November. The United States of America and the Republic of India are the joint hosts of the summit. This is the first time GES will be hosted in South Asia, and the event will highlight India's enabling environment for innovation and entrepreneurship.

Hyderabad, capital of Telangana state and the home to T-Hub, India's largest startup incubator, has a robust startup ecosystem, a presence of major U.S. tech firms, and supportive government policies in place to facilitate emerging entrepreneurs.

US President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump, who is also a top White House advisor, will be leading the American contingent at the Global Entrepreneurship Summit. Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to the White House in June had invited Ivanka Trump, 36, to visit India. This year's Summit will highlight the theme Women First, Prosperity for All, and will focus on supporting women entrepreneurs and fostering economic growth globally. Advisor to the President Ivanka Trump will lead the United States delegation to the Summit.

I-T hub Cyberabad A microcosm of the city's entrepreneurial endeavours, Cyberabad has been a key driver in boosting the startup ecosystem in and around the city. Youngsters painting the pots GES is the preeminent annual entrepreneurship gathering that convenes emerging entrepreneurs, investors and supporters from around the world. GES 2017 will create an environment that empowers innovators, particularly women, to take their ideas to the next level. Roadside idols get artistic touch Through two and a half days of networking, mentoring, and workshops, GES empowers entrepreneurs to pitch their ideas, build partnerships, secure funding, innovate, and find their target customers -- creating new goods and services that will transform societies. Trees get a new makeover As the host city to Global Entrepreneurship Summit in 2017, Hyderabad hopes to not only bring the global best practices home to India but also to become an integral part of the global entrepreneurial ecosystem Labourers busy painting the pillars The city has created a holistic environment with dedicated entrepreneurship facilities and has also set up a robust infrastructure, both physical and technological. The GES will be held in Hyderabad International Convention Centre.

