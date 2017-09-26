Hunt for Gurmeet Ram Rahim's 'daughter' Honeypreet intensifies in Delhi

The Panchkula Police on Tuesday raided A-9 Greater Kailash in Delhi with arrest warrant for Honeypreet Insan, the so-called adopted daughter of the rapist baba, Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh. However, she was not found.

Honeypreet has been booked for inciting the massive riots in Haryana's Panchkula and Sirsa districts on August 25.

The Haryana police had on September 1 issued a lookout notice against Honeypreet.

The Haryana Police on September 18 released a 'wanted list' of 43 people, over violence lashed after conviction of the Dera chief in two rape cases. The list had Honeypreet Insan, on the top.

Meanwhile, a massive search operation is underway along the Indo-Nepal border to nab Gurmeet Ram Rahim's adopted daughter, Honeypreet Insan. A high alert too has been issued to ensure that she does not cross over to Nepal in a bid to escape.

Haryana witnessed uproar by Dera Sacha Sauda followers after Ram Rahim was convicted in the rape cases by the special CBI court on August 25, leaving about 41 people dead and injuring more than 250 people.

Story first published: Tuesday, September 26, 2017, 9:59 [IST]
