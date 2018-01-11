HTET Results 2017 to be declared soon

The HTET Results 2017 will be declared soon. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

The OMR sheets for level 1 and 2 were released and the same is available on the official website.

HTET 2017 was organized by Board of School Education, Haryana had conducted HTET. Level 1 was conducted for primary teachers and level 2 was conducted for TGT teachers on December 24, 2017. HTET Level 3 examination was conducted on December 23, 2017.

The process to raise objections will be made available along with the OMR sheets. The answer keys will be released soon. The final result will be declared once the board has gone through all the objections raised. Results are expected by end of January or in early February. The OMR sheets are available on htetonline.com.

How to download HTET Results 2017:

Go to htetonline.com

Click on relevant link

Enter required details

Submit

Download results

Take a printout

OneIndia News