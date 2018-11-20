  • search

HSSC Group D 2018 Answer Keys to be declared soon, check details

By
    New Delhi, Nov 20: The HSSC Group D 2018 Answer Keys would be released soon. Once released the same would be available on the official website.

    HSSC would fill as many as 18,218 Group D posts through this recruitment examination. The candidates who have appeared for the HSSC Group D 2018 examination can check the answer keys on the official website - hssc.gov.in on November 20, 2018.

    The HSSC or the Haryana Staff Selection Commission conducted the HSSC Group D Examination 2018 on November 10, 11, 17 and 18.

    In case, candidates feel that the answers given are incorrect, they can raise objections with proper explanation. The link to raise the objection and the answer keys once released would be available on hssc.gov.in.

    Story first published: Tuesday, November 20, 2018, 7:16 [IST]
