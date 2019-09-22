Howdy Modi: NaMo Thali prepared in Ghee for PM Modi in Houston

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Houston, Sep 22: As all eyes are on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's in the United States, let's concentrate on his menu for some time. Trust us, it's full of delectable sweets and other mouth-watering dishes!

Indian-origin chef in Houston, Kiran Verma, who runs Kirans' - an Indian restaurant - in Houston is preparing special meals for PM Narendra Modi, which would be offered at the hotel where PM Modi will be staying to attend the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

According to reports, there will be two types of thali - NaMo thali and NaMo mithai. All dishes will be prepared in desi ghee. PM Modi has not made any special request pertaining to his food choice.

The NaMo thali has:

1. Methi Thepla

2. Khandvi

3. Samosas

4. Dal Rice

5. Gajar Halwa

6. Rasamalai

7. Gulab Jamun

8. kachori with mint chutney

9. khichdi

After Narendra Modi tastes these thalis, both of them will become part of her restaurant's regular menu.

Chef Kiran, who was born on Odisha, has said that this was the first time she was cooking for PM Modi. She undertook a lot of research on what PM Modi likes, what her mother cooked for him on his birthday.

Preparations for the mega event 'Howdy, Modi', are in full swing. The event at the sprawling NRG football stadium will be the largest gathering ever for an elected foreign leader visiting the US, other than the Pope.

Earlier, Modi after arriving at the Texas airport, tweeted, "Howdy Houston! It's a bright afternoon here in Houston. Looking forward to a wide range of programmes in this dynamic and energetic city today and tomorrow."

The PM was received by Director, Trade and International Affairs, Christopher Olson, and other officials.

Why is Howdy Modi important?

It is because there will be an opportunity to emphasise the strong ties between the people of the US and India, to reaffirm the strategic partnership between the two nations, and to discuss ways to deepen their energy and trade relationship.

The audience will be an eclectic mixture from as many as 48 states. Among the audience will also be 60 US lawmakers, including senior Democratic Congressman Steny Hoyer.