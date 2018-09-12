How to take the RRB Group D Examination 2018 mock test, detailed steps here

New Delhi, Sep 12: If you have taken the RRB Group D Examination 2018, then it is time to take the mock test. The RRB has released the RRB Group D mock test link. Candidates can log into the official website to take the test.

Here we will provide you the steps on how to take mock test.

The admit card for the exam will be released on September 13 and the Group D exam is scheduled to begin from September 17. The admit cards for consecutive exams will be released four days prior to the exam schedule. The mock test can be taken on www.rrbbnc.gov.in.

How to take RRB Group D Examination 2018 mock test:

Go to www.rrbbnc.gov.in

Click on the mock test link

Once you click on that link, it will redirect you to the login page

You can use your login ID and password to login or just simply click on sign in

Once you click on sign in, the mock test will appear just as shown in the image below

The mock test has 100 questions and the candidates will have 90 minutes to complete the paper

Select the right answer and click on Save and Next

The candidates will also have option to Clear Response or mark answer Review

On the right side of the mock test screen, there are options such as Question Paper (all 100 questions will be visible), instructions, an indication showing questions answered/ not answered / not visited / mark for review and a panel from where students can select the question number.

There is also a timer place on the RHS of question paper

Once the paper is complete, click on Submit button

Take a printout

