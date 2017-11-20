How to link mobile with Aadhaar from home

Linking Aadhaar with mobile is mandatory from February 6. All those who wanted to do this had to visit the store in order to do so.
However, from December 1, customers can do so from their homes. Either you can link it from the website or based on the IVR helpline. Here is a step by step guide.
Through website:
- Go to the website of your service provider and enter your mobile number.
- You will then an OTP number.
- Enter the same on the website
- You will get a consent message
- Enter your Aadhaar number after checking the consent box
- An OTP request would be sent to UIDAI
- You will get the OTP if your mobile number is registered
- You will get a consent message about e-KYC details
- Enter the OTP number after accepting the terms and conditions
- Once accepted the authentication will be sent to the mobile subscriber
Through IVR:
- Call the IVR number of the service provider from the mobile you want to be verified
- The IVR will play the consent message and ask for the mobile number
- An OTP request would be sent to UIDAI
- The OTP will appear on the mobile number
- A consent message will be played again on IVR
- You will have to share the OTP number on IVR
- If correct, the e-KYC details will be fetched from UIDAI
- If details fetched are correct then the process will be a success
OneIndia News