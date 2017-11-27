How to link Aadhaar with mobile: Your complete guide for all operators

There are long lines at telecom stores as the deadline to link Aadhaar with mobile is nearing. The government says that unlinked phones would be disconnected if not linked with Aadhaar by February 2018.

Many telecom companies have asked their customers to link Aadhaar with mobile connection (SIM).

Telecom companies have cited a government directive making it mandatory to link Aadhaar with mobile number by February 6, 2018. They had earlier instructed their customers to start the process of linking their Aadhaar card numbers with phone numbers.

How to link Aadhaar with mobile:

If you have opted for 'eKYC' - Aadhaar-based activation - by providing the biometrics while applying for the mobile connection, you do not need to go through the Aadhaar-SIM linking process again, Idea Cellular said. Other subscribers need to visit their nearest Idea outlets and follow simple steps to complete the mandated E-KYC process, the telecom company said.

Airtel:

"As per the government directive, linking Aadhaar to your mobile number is mandatory for all existing customers," Bharti Airtel, the country's largest telecom operator, said on its website.

Bharti Airtel also prescribed its prepaid and postpaid subscribers ways to achieve Aadhaar-SIM linking. To complete biometric verification, Airtel said customers having its postpaid connections are required to visit the nearest Airtel Store, while prepaid customers can do so by visiting their nearest retailer.

We recommend you complete this process as soon as possible. Last date for the same is 6th Feb 2018," Bharti Airtel further said on its website - airtel.in.

All you need is your Aadhaar card/number and your Mobile. You will be required to complete biometric verification. You will also receive the verification code (OTP) on your Mobile that would be required to complete the process."

Vodafone:

Vodafone India said: "Aadhaar based re-verification is to be done only once on a number. As per the instructions received from DoT (Department of Telecommunications), it is mandatory that the E-KYC (Aadhaar-based) re-verification needs to be completed before 6th Feb 2018 by all Telecom operators."

IDEA:

Visit our nearest Idea centre and provide your mobile number and Aadhaar number.

The Idea store executive will provide a four-digit verification code on your mobile from the re-verification application.

The subscriber will then provide the verification code to the Idea store executive and provide his or her biometrics.

After 24 hours, you will receive a confirmation SMS, reply 'Y' to complete the EKYC process.

