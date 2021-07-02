Good news: You will not have to visit the RTO office for these 18 services, including renewal of DL

New Delhi, July 02: An amended rule that came into effect on Thursday says that driving licence applicants will now be able to obtain the document without going through the Regional Transport Office (RTO).

The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways notified the new rules for accrediting driver training centres where applicants will be provided with high quality driving courses. On clearing the test, they will not be required to take driving tests at the time of getting the licence.

How to get a driving licence without taking a driving test:

The training centres will be equipped with simulators and a dedicated test track for high quality training. The driving course for a light motor vehicle or LMV in a test centre that is accredited will run for 29 hours in a span of a maximum four weeks from the date that the course commences. According to the notification, the course will be divided into theory and practice. The accreditation granted to these centre will be valid for a period of five years and can be renewed.

For medium and heavy motor vehicles, the driving course in the training centres is 38 hours and the duration is six weeks. Here too it would be divided into the theory and practical categories.

During the training you will be taught some basics about ethical and courteous behaviour with others on the road.

The centres mentioned above will also provide industry specific training, while fulfilling the shortage of skilled drivers on the road.

