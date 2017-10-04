How to download UPTET 2017 Admit Cards, check important dates here

The UPTET 2017 Admit Cards are releasing soon. It can be downloaded from the official website.

The exam conducting body, Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Parishad has closed the online registration portal for registering for the exam. UPTET 2016 result was declared in March 2017. UPTET 2017 will comprise of an objective type question paper and there will be two papers: one for teachers for class 1 to 5 and one for class 6 to 8.

Important dates:

Exam date- October 15

Answer key to be available from- October 17

Last date to submit objections- October 21

How to download UPTET 2017 admit card:

Go to upbasiceduboard.gov.in

On the homepage, click on UPTET link

There will be a link for notification, application and other links

Click on the 'download admit card' link

Enter the details required in the fields provided

Submit this information to search for your admit card

Take a printout

OneIndia News