Here are the steps to download the UPPSC RO admit card 2018. The admit card is available on the official website.

The admit card for the review officer and assistant review officer (Samiksha Adhikari/Sahayak Samiksha Adhikari) preliminary exam was released by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC). The exam is scheduled to be conducted from April 8 onwards.

The online registration for the recruitment started on December 30 and ended on January 30. A total of 465 vacancies will be filled through this. Those who will clear the prelims will then appear for the mains exam. There will be two sections in the paper - General Studies and General Hindi. The last stage will be of interview. The admit card is available on uppsc.up.nic.in.

How to download UPPSC RO admit card 2018:

Go to uppsc.up.nic.in

Under 'Important Alerts', click on the admit card link

Enter your registration number, date of birth, gender and verification code

Download admit card

Take a printout

