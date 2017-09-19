The Telangana Staff Nurse, PET Librarian Mains Answer key will be available. The same is available on the official website.

The exams were conducted by the Telangana Public Service Commission. Applicants who appeared in this exam should confirm their paper code. They should start checking their answers in order. The details are available at tspsc.gov.in.

How to download Telangana Staff Nurse, PET Librarian Mains Answer key:

Go to tspsc.gov.in

Click on answer keys

Search relevant link

Check answer keys and cut off

Take a printout

OneIndia News