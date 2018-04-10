The ICAI May Exam Admit card has been released. The same is available on the official website.

Intermediate (IPC) Course Examination under existing scheme will be held on May 3, 5, 7 and 9 for group I while the group II exams will be held on May 11, 13 and 15.

Intermediate course examination under revised scheme will be held on May 3, 5, 7 and 9 for group I and the group II exams will be held on May 11, 13, 15 and 17.

Final course examination under existing scheme will be held on May 2, 4, 6 and 8 for group I and group II exams will be held on May 10, 12, 14 and 16.

Final examination under revised scheme for group I will be held on May 2, 4, 6 and 8 while the group II exams will be held on May 10, 12, 14 and 16. The admit card is available on icaiexam.icai.org.

How to download ICAI May Exam Admit Card:

Go to icaiexam.icai.org

Login using your Login ID(Registration Number) and password

Click on link in front of Admit Card Candidates may also visit the FAQs on subject hosted in the FAQs section of http://icaiexam.icai.org for more details.

Take a printout

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day