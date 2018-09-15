  • search

How to check IBPS RRB Office Assistant Prelims Result 2018

By Vikash Aiyappa
    New Delhi, Sep 15: The IBPS RRB Office Assistant Prelims Result 2018 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

    The institute had earlier released the result for the Officer Scale I Preliminary Exam on September 8. In another development the , IBPS Clerk 2018 recruitment notification was released. A total of 7275 vacancies have been notified by IBPS for 19 participating nationalised banks.

    IBPS conducts preliminary exam only for Officer Scale I and Office Assistant posts.

    IBPS had conducted the RRB Prelims exam for Office Assistant post in August. IBPS will only release the result status and will release the score for individual candidates later. The results are available on IBPS.in.

    How to check IBPS RRB Office Assistant Prelims Result 2018:

    • Go to IBPS.in
    • Click on the result link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View result
    • Download result
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Saturday, September 15, 2018, 8:23 [IST]
