    New Delhi, Feb 17: The CBSE Class 10, 12 term 1 result 2022 will be released soon.

    The results once declared will be available on the official website.

    How to check CBSE Class 10, 12 term 1 result 2022 on digilocker

    While the CBSE has not given any date, candidates are hopeful that the result may be declared this week itself.

    Candidates can keep checking the official website of CBSE and CBSE results for result link.

    Lakhs of students and teachers are eagerly waiting for the result declaration. Schools are even upset with the delay in announcement regarding Term 2 Date Sheet and other instructions. CBSE has not yet released the date for the declaration of term 1 results.

    The result when released can be checked through SMS, on official websites, and also on various official apps including Digilocker and Umang.

    The Board has decided that the Term I result will be released in the form of marks scored by the candidates and that no student who appeared for the examination will be termed as PASS or FAIL. The final result for Class 10, 12 will be released by CBSE after Term 2 examinations are over.

    CBSE Class 10 term I exams were conducted from November 30 to December 11, 2021, and Class 12 term I exams were conducted from December 1 to December 22, 2021, across the country at various exam centres.

    Last year, the CBSE had released the CBSE Class 10 result after the declaration of Class 12 result. The CBSE Class 10 result date last year was August 3, 2021. The CBSE result Class 10 is declared on the official websites of the board -- cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.gov.in.

    CBSE Term 1 Class 10, 12 term 1 result 2022: Check on digilocker

    Here's How you can download the CBSE 10, 12 Term 1 Exam 2021 Results:

    Step 1: Visit the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in

    Step 2: Click on CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Result 2021

    Step 3: Enter login credentials like roll number etc

    Step 4: CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2021 will be displayed on the screen

    Step 5: Download and take a printout for future references.

    Story first published: Thursday, February 17, 2022, 10:26 [IST]
    X