West Bengal to celebrate 'Khela Hobe Divas' today: What is the significance of this day?

How the MLAs spent during the West Bengal elections: A breakdown

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 26: Out of the 291 MLAs, 51 declared election expenses of less than 50 per cent limit in their constituency during the West Bengal Assembly elections.

Based on the election expense declarations of 291 MLAs from West Bengal Assembly, the average amount of money spent by them in the elections is Rs 20.58 lakhs, which is 67% of the expense limit, a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms said.

The party wise average election expenses shows that the average spending for 212 MLAs from AITC is Rs 21.45 lakhs (69.7% of the expense limit) and the average election expenditure for 77 MLAs from BJP is Rs.18.44 lakhs (59.9% of the expense limit).

Out of the 291 MLAs analysed, 229 (79%) MLAs have declared that they have spent funds on public meetings, processions etc. with star campaigners and 62 (21%) MLAs have declared that they have not spent any funds on public meetings, processions etc. with star campaigners.

Out of the 291 MLAs analysed, 290 (100%) MLAs have declared that they have spent funds on public meetings, processions etc. without star campaigners and Only 1 MLA has declared that he has not spent any funds on public meetings, processions etc. without star campaigners.

72(25%) MLAs have declared that they have spent funds on campaigning through electronic/print media and 219 (75%) MLAs have declared that they have not spent any funds on campaigning through electronic/print media.

242(83%) MLAs have declared that they have spent funds on campaign workers and 49 (17%) MLAs have declared that they have not spent any funds on campaign workers.

202(69%) MLAs have declared that they have spent funds on campaign materials and 89 (31%) MLAs have declared that they have not spent any funds on campaign materials.

251(86%) MLAs have declared that they have spent funds on campaign vehicles and 40 (14%) MLAs have declared that they have not spent any funds on campaign vehicles.

118(41%) MLAs have declared that they have spent funds on publishing of declaration regarding criminal cases and 173(59%) MLAs have declared that they have not spent funds on publishing of declaration regarding criminal cases.

Out of the total funds received by MLAs, 91% funds were raised from political parties, 4% were raised by MLAs themselves and 5% funds were raised from other sources.

Out of the 291 MLAs analysed, 287 (99%) MLAs have declared that they have received funds from political parties and 4 (1%) MLAs have declared that they have not received any funds from political parties.

Out of the 291 MLAs analysed, 153 (53%) MLAs have declared that they have received funds from any person/ company/ firm/ associations/ body of persons etc as loan, gift or donation etc. and 138 (47%) MLAs have declared that they have not received any funds from any person/ company/ firm/ associations/ body of persons etc as loan, gift or donation etc.

Out of the 291 MLAs analysed, 267 (92%) MLAs have declared that they have used their own funds for their election campaign and 24(8%) MLAs have declared that they have not used any of their own funds for their election campaign

On an average a MLA from AITC raised 92.19% and on an average a MLA from BJP raised 87.27% of his/her election expense funds from the political party.

On an average a MLA from BJP raised 6.85% of his/her election expense funds from any person/company/firm/associations/body of persons etc. as loan, gift or donation.

Similarly, a MLA from AITC raised on an average 4.72% of their expense funds from any person/ company/ firm/ associations/ body of persons etc. as loan, gift or donation.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, August 26, 2021, 11:51 [IST]