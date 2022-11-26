YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fact Check Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    How PM Modi has been celebrating Constitution Day since 1999? In Pics

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Nov 26: Constitution Day in India is celebrated since 2015 to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India by the Constituent Assembly in 1949.

    November 26 marks the day in 1949 when the Constitution of India was adopted by the Constituent Assembly. Earlier, the day was observed as National Law Day as a tribute to Ambedkar, the first law minister of the country.
    However, the Prime Minister has been keeping the Constitution Day in high regards even before he became the Chief Minister of Gujarat in 2001.

    How PM Modi has been celebrating Constitution Day since he entered politics? Take a photo tour:

    PM Modi's handwritten letter on Constitution Day

    PM Modi's handwritten letter on Constitution Day

    The first available material about PM Modi celebrating Constitution Day was in 1999. A picture of his handwritten message in Gujarati has gone viral.

    "50 years of Constitution are complete. A nationwide discussion is needed on whether our Kartavya or our rights can lead the nation forward. How can nation-building become a mass movement in the next century?" PM said in the letter.

    CM Modi organized the Samvidhan Gaurav Yatra in 2010

    CM Modi organized the Samvidhan Gaurav Yatra in 2010

    To mark 60 years of the Constitution, then Chief Minister of Gujarat, Modi organized the Samvidhan Gaurav Yatra in 2010.

    Gujarat's Surendranagar saw a historic procession, led by a giant replica of the Constitution atop an elephant.

    Modi released ‘Bharat Nu Samvidhan’

    Modi released ‘Bharat Nu Samvidhan’

    In 2011, then Gujarat CM Modi released 'Bharat Nu Samvidhan' - a Gujarati version of the Constitution of India.

    Modi believed that publishing the Indian Constitution in the local language would help people understand the laws of the nation better and convey its inbuilt spirit.

    Indian Constitution to be showcased in Parliament

    Indian Constitution to be showcased in Parliament

    Since 2015, under PM Modi's leadership, the Constitution Day celebration is held every November 26th in honor of the Indian Constitution's adoption.

    The Indian Constitution will also be showcased at the Central Constitution Hall and Gallery in the New Parliament building.

    PM Modi bows down to Constitution

    PM Modi bows down to Constitution

    Before assuming his second term as Prime Minister in 2019, PM Modi bowed to the Constitution in Parliament's Central Hall.

    The celebrations this year
    This year, the Prime Minister will launch new initiatives under the e-court project, a statement from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said. The e-court project is an effort to provide services to litigants, lawyers and the judiciary through information and communication technology enabled courts, the statement pointed out. The initiatives being launched by Prime Minister Modi include 'virtual justice clock', 'JustIS' mobile app 2.0, digital court and 'S3WaaS' websites.

    Comments

    More CONSTITUTION DAY News  

    Read more about:

    constitution day narendra modi constitution of india constituent assembly

    Story first published: Saturday, November 26, 2022, 11:32 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 26, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X