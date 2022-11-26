How PM Modi has been celebrating Constitution Day since 1999? In Pics
New Delhi, Nov 26: Constitution Day in India is celebrated since 2015 to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India by the Constituent Assembly in 1949.
November
26
marks
the
day
in
1949
when
the
Constitution
of
India
was
adopted
by
the
Constituent
Assembly.
Earlier,
the
day
was
observed
as
National
Law
Day
as
a
tribute
to
Ambedkar,
the
first
law
minister
of
the
country.
However, the Prime Minister has been keeping the Constitution Day in high regards even before he became the Chief Minister of Gujarat in 2001.
How PM Modi has been celebrating Constitution Day since he entered politics? Take a photo tour:
PM Modi's handwritten letter on Constitution Day
The first available material about PM Modi celebrating Constitution Day was in 1999. A picture of his handwritten message in Gujarati has gone viral.
"50 years of Constitution are complete. A nationwide discussion is needed on whether our Kartavya or our rights can lead the nation forward. How can nation-building become a mass movement in the next century?" PM said in the letter.
CM Modi organized the Samvidhan Gaurav Yatra in 2010
To mark 60 years of the Constitution, then Chief Minister of Gujarat, Modi organized the Samvidhan Gaurav Yatra in 2010.
Gujarat's Surendranagar saw a historic procession, led by a giant replica of the Constitution atop an elephant.
Modi released ‘Bharat Nu Samvidhan’
In 2011, then Gujarat CM Modi released 'Bharat Nu Samvidhan' - a Gujarati version of the Constitution of India.
Modi believed that publishing the Indian Constitution in the local language would help people understand the laws of the nation better and convey its inbuilt spirit.
Indian Constitution to be showcased in Parliament
Since 2015, under PM Modi's leadership, the Constitution Day celebration is held every November 26th in honor of the Indian Constitution's adoption.
The Indian Constitution will also be showcased at the Central Constitution Hall and Gallery in the New Parliament building.
PM Modi bows down to Constitution
Before assuming his second term as Prime Minister in 2019, PM Modi bowed to the Constitution in Parliament's Central Hall.
The
celebrations
this
year
This year, the Prime Minister will launch new initiatives under the e-court project, a statement from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said. The e-court project is an effort to provide services to litigants, lawyers and the judiciary through information and communication technology enabled courts, the statement pointed out. The initiatives being launched by Prime Minister Modi include 'virtual justice clock', 'JustIS' mobile app 2.0, digital court and 'S3WaaS' websites.