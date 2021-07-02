How Odisha helped save lives by supplying oxygen to needy states

Maharashtra: How this Kalbhonde village in Thane district is still untouched by Covid-19

New Delhi, July 02: COVID-19 pandemic provided Odisha an opportunity to be a part of the mission to save precious lives across the country by supplying medical oxygen to the needy states at a critical time, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said.

Odisha, which has surplus production of the life-saving gas, has helped many states with supply of medical oxygen at the crunch moments during the second coronavirus wave. "Commend all who ensured seamless supply of life-saving oxygen to states facing shortage," Patnaik tweeted, posting a link of a NatGeoIndia video, which shows how all the forces and departments joined hands to fight the crisis together.

The eastern state facilitated oxygen supply to numerous states including Delhi, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana when they were gasping for breath during the dangerous second spell of the virus in April-May. The video posted during the day is titled ''Fighting the Crisis Together. Mission Oxygen''.

The NatGeoIndia said it was a partner content for the Chief Minister''s Office (CMO). "When India was hit by the second wave of COVID-19, the Odisha government took on a massive mission to supply medical oxygen and save lives," NatGeoIndia posted on social media platforms.

"Despite facing challenges, Odisha swung into action to use its industrial base to be part of the mission to save precious lives across India," the CMO tweeted. "Fighting the crises together," the Odisha State Disaster Management Authority said as it retweeted the CMO post.

On June 25, the state police had tweeted that under its supervision and escort in the last 64 days since April 23, 1,684 tankers carrying about 31,400 tonnes of medical oxygen had been dispatched from Odisha to 17 states and Union territories.

The Odisha government formed a special cell and green corridors for coordinated action for loading and transportation of the life-saving gas to the states facing deficit. It has also set up dedicated green corridors for oxygen carrying vehicles wherever necessary for interstate coordination and smooth movement.

