How naxalites fanned the Bhima-Koregaon violence

The role of the Naxalites has come under the scanner following the Bhima Koregaon violence. The agencies came to the conclusion about the involvement of naxalites after it had learnt about a meeting that was held in Pune a day before the violence erupted.

The meeting in question was the Yalgar Parishad meeting that was attended by several persons connected with the group. There were several persons directly and indirectly associated with the naxalites, documents that were seized show.

TOI while quoting the documents says that many leaders of the front organisations who were present held at the event in Pune on December 31 were directly or indirectly connected with the naxalites.

Investigations have also shown that many naxalites had fanned the agitation. It is a classic modus operandi undertaken by the naxalites where they infiltrate into movements or agitations and ensure that the same turn violent.

OneIndia News