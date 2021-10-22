A Look back at CMs who completed full 5-year term in history of Karnataka

Sonia ji unwell, Rahul Gandhi should take over as Congress chief: Siddaramaiah as party preps up for CWC meet

How much population is fully vaccinated in India? 29 cr got 2 doses, 42 cr got 1 dose: Siddaramaiah slams Modi

India

oi-Prakash KL

Bengaluru, Oct 22: Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP over the celebration of surpassing cumulative 100-crore Covid-19 vaccination coverage in the country.

The Leader of the Opposition Party in the Karnataka Assembly said that "only 29 crore people out of 139 crore are fully vaccinated and the country situation is still in danger.

"'1 billion doses' sounds fancy number but the devil is in the details. Only 29 Cr people out of 139Cr are fully vaccinated, which means only about 21% are fully vaccinated. What are @BJP4India leaders celebrating for? For vaccinatimg just 21% of the population? #CoronaVirus, [sic]" he tweeted.

'Covid-19 vaccine a shield, do not your guard down': PM Modi urges caution during festivities

Giving further details, Siddaramaiah said that 29 crore people got two doses while only 42 crore have received one dose, leaving 62 crore without any single dose.

Siddaramaiah added, "Only 29 Cr people have got two-doses & 42 Cr have got one dose, leaving 62 Cr without any single dose of vaccine. With just 29 Cr (21%) people fully vaccinated, India's position is still in danger. Are @BJP4India leaders celebrating India's vulnerability? #CovidVaccine. [sic]"

He further attacked the BJP government by claiming that the country still needs 106 crore doses to fully vaccinate its citizens. The Karnataka Congress leader added, "India still needs about 106 Cr doses to fully vaccinate the target by 31st Dec. This means 1.51 doses have to be administered everyday. Is India prepared to handle this load & ensure all Indians are fully vaccinated by this year end? What say PM @narendramodi ? #CoronaVirus. [sic]"

The former CM went on to say that 56 percent of the population in the US has been fully vaccinated, in China it is 70%, in Canada it is 71%.

The ex-Karnataka CM urged the PM to stop the celebration stating that there may b a need for a booster dose.

Meanwhile, PM Modi addressed the nation on Friday over cumulative vaccination coverage surpassing 100-crore-mark. "100 crore vaccination mark is not just a number... It's a new chapter in history, a testament that India can achieve a tough aim successfully. It shows that country works hard for the fulfilment of its goals," he said.

The PM claimed that India's vaccination program has been 'science-driven and science-based. He added, "It's based on scientific methods, entirely."