How much black money has Jaitley brought back asks Yashwant Sinha

Arun Jaitley delivered a well researched speech, but overlooked L K Advani's advise to refrain from personal attacks says former finance minister of India,. Yashwant Sinha.

I did not come to politics after retirement. I left my post in the IAS so that I should not be asking for a job at the age of 80, Sinha also said. He further said some called him a useless minister. How could they have given me the External Affairs ministry if I was so useless, he also said.

How much black money did Arun Jaitley bring back? In Pakistan they ousted the PM due to his involvement in the Panama case. What have they done here, Sinha also asked.

During my tenure as FM, there was never any discussion on inflation in Parliament. This is because we had kept it well under control, he also said.

Earlier responding to a jibe by Arun Jaitley, Sinha said that had he applied for the job, Jaitley would not have had one. Jaitley had said that he did not have the luxury of being a former finance minister. This was in response to an article written by Sinha in which he attacked the FM for a slumping economy.

