How Modi govt’s efforts to conserve wildlife have brought positive results

New Delhi, Sep 19: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment and enthusiasm for the wilderness is well known. He is a genuine advocate of harmonious coexistence between humans and wildlife.

As PM turns 72 today, let us have a look at how Modi government's efforts to conserve wildlife have brought great results.

The coverage of Protected Areas which was 4.90% of country's geographical area in 2014 has now increased to 5.03%.

This includes an increase in Protected Areas in the country from 740 with area of 1,61,081.62 sqkms. in 2014 to present 981 with an area of 1,71,921 sqkms.

Forest and tree cover has increased by 16,000 square kms in the last four years. India is among the few countries in the world where forest cover is consistently increasing.

There has also been an increase in number of community reserves. From just 43 in 2014 their numbers are more than 100 in 2019.

India is home to 52 Tiger Reserves covering approximately 75,000 Sq Km area in 18 States with approximately 75 per cent population of the wild tiger at global level. India achieved the goal of doubling the tiger numbers in 2018 itself, four years in advance from the targeted year 2022. The tiger Population in India has increased from 2,226 in 2014 to 2,967 in 2018.

The budgetary allocation for tiger conservation has increased from Rs 185 crore in 2014 to Rs 300 crore in 2022.

The population of Asiatic Lions has shown a steady increase with a population of 674 individuals with an increase rate of 28.87 per cent (one of the highest growth rate so far) from the 523 lions in 2015.

India now (2020) has 12,852 leopards as compared to the previous estimate of 7910 conducted 2014. More than 60 per cent increase in population has been recorded.

Story first published: Saturday, September 17, 2022, 13:35 [IST]