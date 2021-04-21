How many people tested COVID positive after getting vaccinated?

India

New Delhi, Apr 21: Reports of people getting tested positive for COVID-19 even after taking two shots of coronavirus has created fear among people. The scattered reports from around the country has discouraged many from taking the vaccine owing to the potential risk of side-effects of a COVID-19 vaccine, as many thought it would act as an arsenal against the deadly virus.

Addressing a press conference, Balram Bhargava, Director General, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said. "Two to four 10,000 breakthrough infections of COVID-19 have happened after people received the vaccine. This is a very, very low number.

As per the government data, about 0.04% of people tested positive after second dose of Covaxin and 0.03% after second dose of Covishield. While 10,03,02,745 recipients of one Covishield dose, 17,145 have tested positive.

That means, out of the 93,56,436 who have received the first dose of Covaxin, 4,208 have tested Covid positive.

However, you need not be worry, if you get infected with COVID-19 even after taking jabs. It may be recalled that experts have said a COVID-19 vaccine does not protect from the disease instantly.

Your body takes time to develop the necessary antibodies. It takes a few days to a few weeks. And, between that duration, you are vulnerable to infection. This means, not adhering to preventive measures even after getting the first shot of the vaccine means you can contract the infection and get ill. If you came in contact with the coronavirus while your body is still in the process of producing antibodies, you will get infected.

At USD 1 per dose, this new COVID-19 vaccine may provide protection against existing, future strains

There is also a probablity of you getting infected, if you had been exposed to coronavirus sometime before you got the vaccine, the symptoms would show up soon after.

India has currently given Emergency Use Authorisation to three vaccine candidates: indigenously manufactured vaccines (Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech) are already being administered by the authorities. Russia's Sputnik V, recently got approval for a third vaccine in the country for emergency use in India.