How lies fall flat: BJP counters Anil Deshmukh’s alibi

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Mumbai, Mar 23: Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh in the midst of a roaring controversy after former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh hurled allegations against him has tweeted a video defending himself after the alibi put forth by his party chief, Sharad Pawar on Monday.

On Monday while ruling out Deshmukh's resignation, Pawar said that the minister was in hospital from February 5 tp 15 and in home isolation in Nagpur from February 15 to 27. We will share all the records with the Chief Minister. There is no question of him resigning now, Pawar also said.

Deshmukh put out a video detailing his activities. He said that for the last one year, I travelled the entire state and kept meeting policemen to boost their morale in the wake of the pandemic.

On February 5, I tested positive and was in hospital till February 15. After my discharge, I was in home quarantine for 10 days. So, I took a private flight to Mumbai. On the doctor's advise, I used to go to the park for pranayam every night, he also said in Marathi.

Sharad Pawar claims Anil Deshmukh was in hospital from 5-15 Feb and in quarantine from 16-27 Feb.



But Anil Deshmukh was holding a press conference on 15 Feb...



How lies fall flat! https://t.co/ceZGxFaIYz — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) March 22, 2021

However BJP's IT cell chief, Amit Malviya took to Twitter to counter the claims. " Sharad Pawar claims Anil Deshmukh was in hospital from 5-15 Feb and in quarantine from 16-27 Feb. But Anil Deshmukh was holding a press conference on 15 Feb...How lies fall flat! Quote Tweet.