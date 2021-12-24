How Lashkar operatives planned on burning down the Secunderabad-Darbhanga Express

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 24: The National Investigation Agency has filed a chargesheet in connection with the Darbhanga Railway Station blast case. The accused to be charged are operatives of the Lashkar-e-Tayiba.

Those chargesheeted are Mohd Nasir Khan, Imran Mali, Saleem Ahmed, Kafil Ahmad and Iqbal Mohammed. The case on hand relates to the blast that took place at the Darbhanga Railway Station on June 17 2021. The probe revealed that the Lashkar-e-Tayiba operatives had planned on setting ablaze a moving long distance train by placing an incendiary Improvised Explosive Device/parcel bomb in the train.

In order to execute the task, on the directions of Pakistan based LeT operative Hafeez Iqbal Nasir Khan and Imran Malik fabricated an IED using locally procured chemicals and placed the same in a parcel of clothes.

The parcel was booked in Secunderabad-Darbhanga Express which departs in the night. Their intent was to trigger the IED following which the cloth parcel would ignite as a result of which the entire train would be on fire.

Khan had travelled to Pakistan and received training in espionage, handling of arms and ammunition and fabricating IEDs. He also received funds from Pakistan on various occasions. After the incident the Pakistan based handlers had tried to facilitate the escape of arrested accused to foreign country through Nepal, however they were apprehended before they could escape.

Story first published: Friday, December 24, 2021, 9:07 [IST]