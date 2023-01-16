Neither Siddaramaiah nor anyone can finish off JD(S): HD Deve Gowda

How JD (S) is preparing to take on Siddaramaiah in Kolar?

Bengaluru, Jan 16: JD(S) is already chalking out plans with an aim to defeat former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who announced recently that he is going to contest the next assembly elections from Kolar.

In an effort to woo Dalit voters, JD (S) legislature party leader HD Kumaraswamy is planning to rope in Prakash Ambedkar, grandson of Dr BR Ambedkar. A party leader has told an English daily that the party is trying to woo Ahinda voters - minorities, backward classes and Dalits - by bringing in Prakash Ambedkar to campaign for its candidate in the next poll.

HD Kumaraswamy and former PM Deve Gowda had recently met Prakash Ambedkar in this regard. The JD(S) is fielding Vokkaliga candidate CMR Srinath from Kolar. Although there were rumours that he might be replaced as Siddaramaiah has entered the fray, a party worker has refuted the speculations.

"We have a good candidate and there's no question of changing," the daily quoted JD(S) MLC and core committee convenor KA Thippeswamy as saying and claimed that the party's Muslim face CM Ibrahim will be working more in Kolar in the days to come. "While Siddaramaiah's entry has made things more challenging, we're confident of winning," Thippeswamy said.

HD Kumaraswamy is reportedly holding talks with the local leaders from Kolar.

JD(S) had emerged victorious in the 2018 polls as its candidate Srinivas Gowda had secured 46.22 per cent votes while Congress bagged 21.52 per cent votes with a Muslim candidate (Syed Zameer Pasha). However, Gowda has now shifted to Congress.

Siddaramiah's calculation is that Srinivas Gowda's votes will transfer to Congress. The grand old party is confident of winning the seats.

According to Congress MLC Naseer Ahmed, the constituency has almost 1.87 lakh voters belonging to the Ahinda out of 2.31 lakh voters. He has told the daily that Vokkaligas are not the dominant cast after the 2008 delimitation. Kolar assembly has 62,000 Muslims, 60,000 SCs, 26,000 Vokkaligas, 22,000 Kurubas, 3,000 Lingayats and 3,000 Brahmins.

"Siddaramaiah started the Ahinda movement from Kolar. He's close to all these sections," he added.

However, the JD (S) might be aware of the fact that prominent leader from Kuruba community Varthur Prakash, two-time MLA from this constituency, has joined the BJP and the chances of JD (S) winning the seat will be increased if the Kurubas votes are divided.

Will the JD(S) be able to defeat Siddaramaiah? Only time will answer.

Monday, January 16, 2023, 19:02 [IST]