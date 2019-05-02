  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    How Indians will travel this summer

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, May 02: India is beating global destinations with more than half of country's travellers looking to go domestic this year, and that too on a tight budget, a new survey has revealed.

    Conducted by Yatra, an online travel portal, the survey said 68 per cent of Indians were planning to travel this summer, of which, more than half were looking to visit a destination within the country.

    How Indians will travel this summer
    Representational Image

    "Close to 64 per cent of the respondents prefer domestic destinations," it said.

    Also Read | For 1st time in 8 years, Indian travellers to the US come down

    Budget travel has emerged as the most popular choice with close to 45 per cent of respondents willing to spend only Rs 10,000 - 25,000 on their holidays.

    "43 per cent of them indicated a preference to spare only Rs 1,000-2,500 per night on hotel accommodation," the survey noted.

    With pockets determining the itinerary, budget options like homestays have become a popular choice for close to 15 per cent of the respondents.

    According to the study, the popularity of budget travel could be credited to the increased frequency at which it allowed one to take trips.

    "Indian travellers are increasingly realizing that there is tremendous beauty in the unexplored parts of India. This is certainly an exciting new trend that seems to be picking up," Sharat Dhall, COO (B2C), Yatra.com, said.

    Other findings of the survey included the increased dependence of travellers on online reviews before locking in on an accommodation.

    "While finalizing the accommodation option, 74 per cent of the respondents relied on online reviews," it noted.

    The survey, done amongst 5,100 respondents, has also revealed that Indian travellers like to be prepared well in advance in terms of travel related bookings, hoping to land impressive discounts.

    "Around 43 per cent of people book more than 15 days in advance while 40 per cent book a minimum of three months in advance. 70 per cent of respondents book flights before booking their hotels to get best deals on their travel," it said.

    lok-sabha-home

    More TRAVELLERS News

    Read more about:

    travellers indians yatra

    Story first published: Thursday, May 2, 2019, 10:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 2, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue