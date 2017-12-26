How ‘handsome’ Rahul made birthday of 107-year-old memorable by calling her, sending her hug

Bengaluru, Dec 26: On Monday, when the entire world was celebrating Christmas, Congress president Rahul Gandhi turned Santa Claus for a 107-year-old grandmother in Bengaluru, literally.

It was her birthday too and she had a wish to meet Rahul whom she finds "handsome". The message was passed to the Congress president on behalf of the birthday girl by her grand-daughter Dipali Sikand over Twitter.

In a tweet, Dipali wrote that her grandmother, who turned 107 on Monday, had a wish to meet Rahul, whom she finds "handsome".

"Today my grandmother turned 107. Her one wish. To meet Rahul Gandhi! I asked her why? She whispers ... He's handsome !," tweeted Dipali.

While tweeting, Dipali posted a picture of her grandmother cutting a cake and tagged the message to the twitter handle of Rahul.

Today my grandmother turned 107. Her one wish. To meet @OfficeOfRG Rahul Gandhi ! I asked her why? She whispers ... He's handsome ! pic.twitter.com/k3wUaSMKfE — Dipali Sikand (@SikandDipali) December 25, 2017

After a few hours, the new Congress president responded. He wished the "beautiful" grandmother a happy birthday and a merry Christmas. Rahul did not stop at that. He sent a "big hug" to the birthday girl too.

The Congress president wrote on Twitter, "Dear Dipali, Please wish your beautiful grandmother a very happy birthday and a merry Xmas. Please also give her a big hug from me. Best, Rahul."

Dear Dipali, Please wish your beautiful grandmother a very happy birthday and a merry Xmas. Please also give her a big hug from me. Best, Rahul. https://t.co/lcp8NUa8Di — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) December 25, 2017

Later, Rahul called her up and Dipali acknowledged, tweeting again, "And as if this was not enough Mr Gandhi called and personally wished my Nani!! This is #TrueHumaness. Thank you all of you for the blessings for her. Each one of them matter."

And as if this was not enough @OfficeOfRG Mr.Gandhi called and personally wished my Nani!! This is #TrueHumaness. Thank you all of you for the blessings for her . Each one of them matter. https://t.co/ftvZ1pmhsJ — Dipali Sikand (@SikandDipali) December 25, 2017

In the last few months, the Congress president has been very active on Twitter. Currently, Rahul has 5.22 million followers on Twitter.

His tweets are also getting a lot of attention as he mostly takes potshots at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with his one-liner satirical messages.

But it was Rahul's personal and warm tweet addressed to Dipali and her grandmother which his followers feel is the best message they read on Christmas.

OneIndia News