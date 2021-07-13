All documents for Covaxin emergency use listing submitted to WHO; decision soon: Bharat Biotech

How effective is Sputnik V: New study shows it is effective against new variants

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, July 13: The Sputnik vaccine made by Russia is effective against all the new variants of COVID-19, the Gamaleya institute said.

The institute said that during a study conducted by it, the vaccination with Sputnik V produced protective neutralising titers against the new variants. The vaccine has shown efficacy against Alpha (B.1.1.7) - first identified in UK - Beta (B.1.351) - first identified in South Africa - Gamma (P.1) - first identified in Brazil - and Delta (B.1.617.2 and B.1.617.3), first identified in India. Further it can also provide protection against the Moscow endemic variants B.1.1.141 and B.1.1.317.

Russia’s Sputnik V to be produced at Serum Institute from September

The commercial roll out of Sputnik V will take place in the coming weeks, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories said earlier. "We will strengthen the commercial roll-out of Sputnik V in the coming weeks. Neither the ongoing soft commercial launch nor work towards its ramp-up in India has been put on hold," a statement posted on Twitter read.

Sputnik V was launched on a soft pilot basis in India on May 14 and the nationwide soft launch reached over 50 cities and towns across the country.

Starting initially in Hyderabad, the soft launch roll-out of Sputnik V has scaled up speedily and reached cities and towns all over India - including but not limited to Hyderabad, Vizag, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi, NCR, Chennai, Miryalaguda, Vijayawada, Baddi, Kolhapur, Kochi, Raipur, Chandigarh, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik, Coimbatore, Ranchi, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Bhubaneshwar, Guwahati, Thiruvananthapuram, Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Palakkad, Allahabad, Dimapur, Kohima, Indore, Bhopal, Surat, Cuttack, Dharwad, Ernakulum, Ratlam, Faridabad, Srinagar, Gandhinagar, Vadodara, Gulbarga, Madurai, Guntur, Kannur, Jabalpur, Jalandhar, Kanpur, Mysore, the statement on Twitter also read.