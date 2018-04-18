How does fighting Mehul Choksi’s case make me a criminal, asks Madikeri Cong candidate, Chandramouli

There was plenty of confusion regarding the Madikeri assembly constituency after it was widely rumoured that the Congress had put the seat on hold. The issue that was raked up was that H S Chandramouli who was declared the candidate from Madikeri had represented PNB scam accused Mehul Choksi.

Amidst the rumours of this seat being put on hold, the Congress later clarified that there was no such decision that had been taken. Visibly upset with the developments, Chandramouli asked was it a crime to take up a case.

Chandramouli told OneIndia that he had challenged the decision of carrying out a CID investigation after the B report was filed. "Does this make me a criminal? This was my involvement in the case", Chandramouli also said.

Chandamouli who was campaigning in Madikeri was summoned to Bengaluru by KPCC chief, Dr. G Parameshwara. He says that he would convince the high command.

Further, he said that he had got the ticket without any lobbying and would work for the party irrespective of how events shape out.

After Chandramouli was given the ticket, the Congress's media coordinator, Brijesh Kalappa put out an emotional post. He said that he had lost out to Chandramouli and also added that he would try for the Gram Panchayat next time.

Following the Choksi issue cropping up, the BJP on the social media questioned why the Congress had chosen Chandramouli over Brijesh Kalappa.

Kalappa went on to write another post in which he said, "The issues that I had raised regarding the nomination of Shri Chandramouli were wholly different from what are currently being debated."

"I'm a Lawyer too, if I appeared for a Person in say 2010, could I be implicated if that person became involved in a crime in 2018? No."

"It appears that the facts with regards to Chandramouli appearing for Mehul Choksi are much the same."

"If the implications for having appeared for someone who subsequently enters a life of crime are so burdensome, it is important to remember that Sushma Swaraj's daughter Bansuri had appeared for Lalit Modi even after he had turned into a fugitive."

"Or that Arun Jaitley's daughter Sonali and her husband had been retained by Nirav Modi even when Arun Jaitley continued to be Minister for Finance and Nirav was planning to exit the nation right under their noses."

"I have received so many calls from well wishers in the media that justice would be done to me this time, but Chandramouli cannot be denied nomination on this ground."

"My conscience would not permit me to be the beneficiary of such a decision."

"If I am to get my due, it has to be for the right reasons, and not by misapplication of professional ethics on a fellow Lawyer."

"I have confidence that the INC and its Leadership will do justice to me some day or other, just as I was picked out of nowhere by Smt Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi to be INC Spokesman in 2013."

"2-3 BJP Spokesmen have messaged me since yesterday, one said, "Sir I batted for your ticket on ..... channel now."

"I thank them from the bottom of my heart for their genuine concern in the larger interest of collegiality even while belonging to different Political Parties."

"But, with the greatest humility, it is not appropriate to take BJP's help to obtain justice in the INC- I have complete confidence in the INC and it's Leadership that it will give me my due in course of time."

"As a former Journalist, to my friends in the media, my profound thanks."

Karnataka Assembly Election dates Date of notification April 17 Last date to file nominations April 24 Last date to withdraw nominations April 27 Date of polling May 12 Date of counting May 15

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day