    How a sarcastic tweet claiming TN getting 'Mysore Pak' GI tag sends K'taka media into tizzy

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    Bengaluru, Sep 16: In a sarcastic tweet on the famous Karnataka delicacy 'Mysore Pak', scientist and commentator Anand Ranganathan sent out a series of tweets on the origins of Mysore Pak leading to a fresh outrage against neighbouring Tamil Nadu.

    Taking to twitter, Ranganathan tagged Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman while stating that he had received a token of appreciation 'on behalf of the one-man-committee' for granting of the Mysorepak GI tag to Tamilnadu.

    Where did Rasagulla originate? GI tag for Odisha variety settles the debate for now

    However, various Kannada news channel mistook a satirical tweet as real news and proceeded to attack Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

    Ranganathan who is a big Mysore Pak jokingly called himself a "one-man committee for granting Mysore Pak GI tag to Tamil Nadu".

    Some even called her 'two faced Nirmala'.

    Later, Ranganathan appealed to South Bangalore MP Tejaswi Surya to stop the spread of misinformation. Surya then promptly acted on it and called up the news channels to clarify the matter.

    It can be recalled that recently there was a bitter war over the rasagola where the geographical indicator (GI) was granted to Odisha, less than two years after West Bengal won its own GI tag for the delectable eastern sweet.

