How A Personal Loan Can Impact Your Credit Score In A Positive Way?

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, May 31: The higher your credit score, the more credit you'll have access to and the less interest you'll pay. If you have bad credit, it will be more difficult for you to obtain affordable credit. Taking out a personal loan can help you pay off debt or establish a good payment history, which can help you improve your credit score.

Personal loans are a great option for financial emergencies because they don't require any leverage and are simple to apply for. Personal loans, despite their reputation for being expensive, can help you improve your credit score if used wisely. A few lenders are willing to offer unsecured loans to people with "decent" credit scores if they meet the other requirements.

Why Credit Score is important when availing Personal Loan?

TransUnion CIBIL, a credit information company, examines your loan and credit card activity and assigns a three-digit number to summarize your credit history. Your CIBIL score is a number that ranges from 300 to 900.

The credit score is derived using information from your credit reports, including your credit history, repayment history, the total amount owed, length of credit history, credit mix, and most recent credit inquiries. The other three factors account for 35 percent of your credit score, while your payment history and the total amount you owe account for 65 percent.

Because your credit score is based on your credit history, lenders can estimate your risk of default and decide on loan eligibility and terms accordingly.

A CIBIL score of 700 to 750 is considered a fair score and may get you through the door based on the type of loan. A credit score of less than 700 is considered poor and is likely to result in loan rejection.

A personal loan can help you improve your credit score in the following ways:

Build a payment history

To establish a good payment history, always make your personal loan payments on time. Your credit bureau score will be boosted if you have a good payment history. Always remember to make your monthly payments in full.

Consolidation of debts

To consolidate your debts, you could take out a single personal loan. This will reduce the amount of interest you pay on your debts and ensure that you repay your personal loan in a systematic manner through the EMIs.

Credit utilization

Credit utilization refers to how much you owe in relation to your credit card's spending limit. Adding a personal loan to the mix can lower your credit utilization score and improve your credit score.

Enhancing the credit mix

Credit mix is factored into the credit scoring formula. The diversification of the different types of loans or lines of credit you are currently paying off is referred to as credit mix. Adding a personal loan to the mix can help you improve your credit score because it shows that you've dealt with various types of credit before.

Importance of personal loan EMI calculator

You will be in a better position to understand how your life and expenses will need to change once the EMI hits in if you know what your repayment amount will be. Calculating your EMIs before applying for a personal loan allows you to plan ahead of time for debt repayment, avoiding missing EMIs and resulting in a poor credit score. One of the most appealing aspects of an online personal loan EMI calculator is that it can be tailored to meet your specific needs. You can keep experimenting with different numbers such as the amount, loan term, and interest rate to get results that are tailored to your income and needs.

Simple steps to check Cibil Score

Many websites offer Cibil Score analyses. To check your CIBIL score on the Bajaj Finserv website, follow these steps:

Step 1: Click on 'Get Your CIBIL Score'

Step 2: Enter details such as name and PAN

Step 3: Enter an OTP to verify

Step 4: Submit

Your Credit report will be displayed. You can also pay a small fee to get your Credit Health Report, which will give you access to your detailed credit profile. You can also get access to how to improve your credit score.

If you are eligible for a Bajaj Finserv Personal Loan that has been pre-approved. Get a loan of up to Rs.25 lakh approved quickly and use the money to cover any expense. You have the option of repaying the loan over a flexible tenor of up to 60 months.

Personal loan is the best choice in Pandemic

If you're planning your wedding, funding a trip to your dream spot, renovating your house, coping with a medical emergency, or expanding your business horizons, Personal Loan will help you out during pandemic without having to worry about the collateral.

