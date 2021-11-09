YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus T20 World Cup 2021 Air Quality Index India 2021
For Mumbai Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    House collapses in Mumbai; 7 injured

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Mumbai, Nov 09: Seven people were injured after a ground-plus-one-storey house collapsed in Mumbai on Tuesday morning, a fire brigade official said.

    Image credit : ANI
    Image credit : ANI

    The house, located at Jai Maharashtra Nagar in Antop Hill area, crashed at around 8.10 am, he said. Four fire engines, a rescue van and other fire brigade equipment were rushed to the spot. Police and civic teams also reached the spot after being alerted, the official said. "Seven people were rescued from the debris of the collapsed house. The injured people were sent to the nearby civic-run Sion Hospital for treatment," the official said.

    Details about their health condition were awaited, he added.

    More mumbai News  

    Read more about:

    mumbai building collapse

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X