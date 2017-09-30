Hours before PM's arrival, winds uproot Ravana effigy

New Delhi, September 30: Hours before Prime Minister Narendra Modi was scheduled to make an appearance to celebrate Vijayadashami, the Ravana effigy at a Ramlila venue in the Red Fort grounds here got uprooted.

The 80 to 90 feet tall effigy came off its base due to a strong wind, said Ravi Jain, Press Secretary, Shri Dharmik Lila Committee, which is organising the event.

Authorities went into a tizzy as they prepared to receive the Prime Minister later in the evening, but Jain said it was "minor incident" and the structure representing the demon king was mounted soon.

Jain also said nobody was injured in the mishap.

However, a senior police officials disputed Jain's claim saying two people standing near the effigy received minor injuries and were administered first-aid.

Shri Dharmik Lila Committee is one of the older bodies organising Ramlila celebrations in the sprawling Red Fort grounds every year.

PTI