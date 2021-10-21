Hours after meeting with son, NCB raids Shahrukh Khan’s residence

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Mumbai, Oct 21: The Narcotics Control Bureau has conducted a raid at the residence of Shahrukh Khan. This comes just a few hours after he met with his son, Aryan Khan who is lodged in the Arthur Road Jail in connection with the drugs on cruise case.

A team of the NCB officials arrived at Khan's home Mannat and carried out a raid. The officials arrived with documents. Meanwhile the NCB has also summoned actress Ananya Pandey for questioning after her house had been searched.

Shahrukh Khan meets with Aryan Khan at Arthur Road jail for 20 minutes

Earlier Khan met with Aryan Khan. This is the first meeting between the father and son since the latter's arrest on October 2. Reports said that Khan had asked Aryan Khan if he was eating well to which he replied saying he does not like jail food. When Khan asked the jail authorities if his son could get home food, the authorities told him that it would require an order from the court.

The meeting lasted around 20 minutes. The visit follows the easing of restrictions by the Maharashtra government on jail visits amidst the pandemic.

A special court here on Wednesday refused to grant bail to Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, and two others in connection with the seizure of banned drugs on board a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast.

Special Judge V V Patil, designated to hear cases related to the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, rejected the bail pleas of Aryan Khan, his friend Arbaaz Merchant and fashion model Munmun Dhamecha.

Aryan Khan, Merchant and Dhamecha were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on October 3 for alleged conspiracy, possession, consumption, purchase and trafficking of drugs.

The trio is presently in judicial custody. While Aryan Khan and Merchant are lodged at the Arthur Road prison in Mumbai, Dhamecha is lodged at the Byculla women's prison here.

Aryan Khan and others accused in the case have been booked for offences under Sections 8(c), 20(b), 27, 28, 29 and 35 of the NDPS Act.

