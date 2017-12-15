Hope for positive, innovative arguments during Winter Session: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that he was looking forward for a fruitful Winter Session of Parliament, adding that he was expecting positive and innovative arguments in the House.

"Generally winter starts with Diwali. But due to global warming winter has not come in full force. But winter session has started now and I hope that country would be benefited from fruitful 2017-2018 winter session in Parliament. I hope for positive and innovative arguments," the Prime Minister told the media outside Parliament ahead of the beggining on Winter Session today.

"We look forward to having a fruitful session, hope to see positive approach this Winter Session . Democracy will surely strengthen," he added.

The Winter Session of Parliament, with 14 sittings of both the Houses , is set to begin today. The session will end on January 5, 2018.

The session's first full day will be on Monday as the first day is likely to be adjourned after obituary references to three former parliamentarians.

During the session, the Muslim Women Right on Marriage Bill related to triple talaq issue and legislation on granting Constitutional status to the Backward Class Commission are among the important bills which will be taken up for discussion and passage.

OneIndia News