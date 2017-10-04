Honeypreet Insan sent to 6-day police remand

Jailed Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's step-daughter,Honeypreet Insan, has been sent to six days police remand by Panchkula Court on Wednesday. Honeypreet was presented before Panchkula Court a day after she was arrested by Haryana police in connection with the deadly violence which followed the sect head's conviction on August 25.

The arrest came hours after Honeypreet appeared on two private news channels interacting with reporters at an undisclosed location, even though the Haryana Police had been looking for her for more than a month.

Honeypreet tops a list of 43 people "wanted" by the state police in connection with the violence following Ram Rahim's conviction in a rape case. At least 41 people died and several were injured in the violence.

Honeypreet, who calls herself "Papa's angel", had accompanied Ram Rahim from the sect headquarters at Sirsa to special CBI court in Panchkula on August 25. After Dera chief's conviction that day, she also accompanied him in a chopper when he was flown to Rohtak jail.

There had been no trace of Honeypreet after August 25.

On September 26, the Delhi High Court had dismissed Honeypreet's transit anticipatory bail plea. The court's order was based on the ground that she had been evading arrest and hence, was not entitled to any discretionary relief.

(With agency inputs)